Kobby Kyei bags Youth Blogger of the Year Award at YEA

Entertainment of Sunday, 6 February 2022

Source: Kobby Kyei

Augustus Koranteng Kyei popularly known as Kobby Kyei, has been given another respectable recognition as far as the Blogging career is much concerned.



Kobby Kyei was awarded at the Youth Blogger of the year 2021 by the Youth Excellence Awards Africa, YEA.



The Youth Excellence Award Africa has been an awarding scheme, with its pivot centred on the empowerment in excellence of the Youth in Ghana and Africa.



The event took place on 4th February 2022 at Movenpick Ambassador Hotel, Accra and this happens to be the fourth edition.



In attendance were prominent Ghanaian celebrities and public figures in the likes of Bola Ray, who was honoured for his hard work, the French Ambassador, Her Excellency Anne Sophie-AVÉ who also grabbed the Ambassador Of The Year Award.



Blogger Kobby Kyei has taken his second award from Youth Excellence Awards Africa, as the first award was bagged in 2019, during the early stages of his blogging career.



Kobby Kyei happens to be one figure who has brought dignity into blogging. He has always been assertive on the fact that positivity should sell over negativity, considering social media versus blogging



The ‘Generational Thinker’ in his acceptance speech rendered much appreciation to God Almighty for this award, his family for the love and shout out to Zion Felix, who is also in the blogging industry.



Kobby further added that Social Media is now a community on its own, where you can find everything thus, its users should make judicious and productive use of it.