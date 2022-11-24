Knii Lante throws support behind the Black Stars with ‘Another Goal’

Music of Thursday, 24 November 2022

Source: Fredrick Kofi Deladem Dro

It is the special football season which comes around every 4 years with 32 countries competing for the ultimate World Cup trophy.



As a sign of great patriotism, Ghanaian musician Knii Lante has released ‘Another Goal’, a song in support of the Black Stars to urge them on after each goal scored.



‘Another Goal is a mid-tempo High-Life song with a hybrid of Amapiano produced by Knii’s favorite producer DatBeatGod Knii announced this special song with a social media post.





“This one is for your #WorldCup and December chilling all in one!” he posted on his Facebook timeline.



The Black Stars will kick off their World Cup journey on Thursday, November 24th as they come against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal.



Ghana is in Group H alongside Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea.



Listen to ‘Another Goal’ below.



