Knii Lante’s 'Boots Off' hosted on ReggaeVille

After about 2 years of not releasing any reggae music, Knii Lante’s latest reggae song titled 'Boots Off' is hosted by international reggae firm, ReggaeVille.



Boots Off, produced by Germany-based Josi Bigfinga Coppola, has a clear message of Unity. On the song, the ‘Baby Take Good Care’ hitmaker called on all from all walks of life to forget the tension and stress around the world and dance it all away.



According to Knii Lante in an interview with Halifax Ansah-Addo, ReggaeVille expressed interest in hosting the official video of Boots Off on their channel after they heard the quality of the song.



The official video, shot by Afful Da Genuis showcased a ‘master no dey boy dey' situation where a very rich man who lived with his house helps had to travel and left the house in the care of his trusted helps.



Moments after the master’s departure, the house was transformed into a club and they partied very hard until the unforeseen happened. The video featured radio presenter, King Lagazee; artiste manager, George Britton; comedian, Made in Ghana, and many other known faces.



ReggaeVille is a worldwide reggae platform that hosts and promotes quality reggae and dancehall music.



Watch the full video here:



