Knii Lante releases 'Bestie'

Music of Friday, 10 June 2022

Source: Fredrick Kofi Dro, Contributor

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian musician, Nii Lante Okunka Blankson is our with a new lovers anthem titled ‘Bestie’.



‘Bestie’ is a feel-good reggae/lovers rock music with some rich elements of Afrobeat.



As the first single of the year for the award-winning musician, he put in a lot of effort to match the current trends whiles maintaining the standard of quality production he is known for.



Knii Lante and Master Mason produced ‘Bestie’ with special elements added by international producer BigFinga Coppola on drums and Monte with the guitar feels. Ghanaian hitmaking producer Dat Beat God also added some grove.



Knii Lante is having quite a good year so far as he earned two nominations in the upcoming Ghana Nigeria Music Awards. He is nominated in the ‘Reggae Song of the Year’ and the ‘Reggae Artiste of the Year’ categories.



