Knii Lante out with 'Something Wrong'

Music of Friday, 16 September 2022

Source: Fredrick Kofi Dro

Knii Lante, a Ghanaian and medical doctor, has released a masterpiece titled ‘Something Wrong’.



Showcasing versatility, Knii Lante’s ‘Something Wrong’ is a hybrid of Afrobeats with great lyrics and perfect vocal delivery.



According to him, this is more than just a song; this is actually a true message of apology well crafted with emotions of regret and feeling sorry for doing wrong to a loved one and asking for joy to come back.



“Like Blacko, I messed up and when I saw that sad look on her face I broke down. I later composed a WhatsApp message but was so afraid to send. I resorted to using this music to then express my regrets and pleadings," he said.



‘Something Wrong’, pre-produced by Knii Lante, is produced by producer DatBeatGod with whom Knii appears to be forming a formidable partnership. Together, they whispered, “we will conquer the world”.



Knii also features on this song his friend Monty Savoury on "dat maaaaad guitar".



As background to all this, ‘Bestie’, the urban reggae tune earlier this year released by Knii Lante, is doing really well in digital stores especially and also enjoying some moderate rotation on the local airwaves.



Wrapping up, Knii Lante, while strongly believing that music is just not for entertainment but also is medicine capable of calming down all sorts of pain in this our world, also believes that the pain of heartbreak is just too devastating to be nurtured in the first place.



He thanks Deluge Entertainment, Ras Kaf, Suckie and Pascal (team Naija lol), the Jamestown family as well as his core fans called Knii Lante Addicts who are making all this possible.



