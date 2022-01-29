Klala, DJ Network cover AFCON tournament in style

Entertainment of Saturday, 29 January 2022

Source: Kofi Ansah, Contributor

Musician cum television host Klala, known in private life as Daniel Neequaye Kotey and co-host DJ Network (Isaac Amanor) Gh have given the coverage of the ongoing African Cup of Nations a unique touch.



The duo's unique style of presentation as well as running commentary on the tournament on Obonu TV, FM (GBC) has endeared themselves to the football fraternity, particularly those in the Ga communities.



The Nyehetse hitmaker and his co-host have so far demonstrated brilliance in their respective presentations from the group stages until now.



And to Klala, they are fired up for today's quarter-final games involving Cameroun versus the Gambia and Burkina Faso versus Tunisia.



They will resume duties tomorrow when Egypt battle Morocco with tournament minnows Equatorial Guinea facing Senegal.



" We decided to give it a different touch by enriching our vocabularies in the Ga language and I must admit it has paid off, the feedback we receive after matches is awesome. Of course, credit goes to our superiors and our hardworking production team."



