Kizz Daniel narrates horrible ordeal in Tanzania

Entertainment of Wednesday, 10 August 2022

Source: nydjlive.com

Buga hitmaker Kizz Daniel has apologized to his fans in Tanzania who yearned for but could not see him perform at Summer Amplified Show.



Addressing the press in Dar es Salaam, the musician narrated a series of unfortunate events that led to his late arrival in Tanzania. He also revealed unresolved challenges with the promoters of the event leading to being invited by the police for questioning.



Aside from explaining the horrible ordeal and apologizing to the people, Kizz Daniel also revealed he had resolved to play a free show for the people of Tanzania.



On Monday, August 8, 2022, reports went viral that the organisers of the Summer Amplified Show in Tanzania had caused the arrest of the Buga hitmaker for failing to perform at the well-publicised show on Sunday night.



He was later released after the Chairperson of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, secured a release for the artist.



She confirmed his release on Twitter Monday night saying:



“KD has been released. His legal team will, however, report back to the police tomorrow while he will subsequently return to Nigeria”.



Watch Kizz Daniel address the Tanzanian press below.



