Kizz Daniel dreams of performing 'Buga' at Qatar 2022 World Cup

Entertainment of Thursday, 23 June 2022

Source: mynigeria.com

Nigerian music sensational, Kizz Daniel has said he wants to perform his hit track, 'Buga' at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.



The Afrobeat star revealed this in a tweet via his official Twitter handle @KizzDaniel on Wednesday, June 22.



Kizz Daniel's masterpiece with Alhaji Tekno is already the third most-streamed song in 2022 according to data compiled by TurnTable Chart.



The hit track became the most shazamed song in May.



Many celebrities and well-known public figures have joined in the trending 'Buga' challenge on social media with Liberia's president, George Oppong Weah being the latest.



In a tweet, The Headies winner revealed that he wants to perform 'Buga' alongside a mass choir at the global showpiece in November this year.



He wrote: "God I want to perform BUGA for World Cup with a mass choir help me say amen #qatar2022worldcup"





