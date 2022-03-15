Kitchen Tip: How to extract salt from food

LifeStyle of Tuesday, 15 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Heartbreak can equally be experienced in the kitchen. Now imagine working yourself out to make that special soup or stew for an occasion only for it to taste salty!



This form of heartbreak is on a different level, especially when you have bragged about being the best cook in the entire world.



Now ladies and gentlemen, if you ever mistakenly add extra salt to your dish, here are some tips that can help save the day.



Add fresh potatos to food







This trick has saved many salty foods. It is tried and tested.



All you need to do is dice some fresh potatoes and add them to that soup or stew. Wait for some minutes to allow potatoes to extract the salt from your dish.



Let it settle on the stove for 15 to 20 minutes under low heat.



Just add water







In case you do not readily have potatoes in your kitchen, water can come in handy.



Just add water to dilute the salt as that can help achieve a balance.



If your stew tastes salty, pour away the sauce and then add a little cup of water to it. You can additionally add extra tomatoes or vegetables to the stew, that helps.



Sugar saves the day







Sugar tastes sweet and can help reduce salt in your dish.



For this trick, you will need a tablespoon of vinegar to help 'balance the equation'.



Vinegar with its acidic nature plus sugar has proven to help reduce salt in foods.





Flour







It is advisable to have some flour in your kitchen, whether soft or hard, it can sure save you from some stress.



All you need to do is sprinkle some flour on food, wait for a few minutes for it to absorb the salt and then scoop it from the surface of your soup or stew. Ready to serve!



Hope you find our kitchen tips useful. Try it and give us a feedback!