Kissing in movies was heavenly - Majid Michel talks about shooting love scenes with Genevieve

Entertainment of Wednesday, 18 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Majid Michel opens up about his acting career



Majid Michel shares what kissing in movies feels like



Majid says Genevieve was her idol



Majid Michel has in a recent interview disclosed that he carried all his emotions into shooting a love scene with Genevieve for the first time.



According to the ‘4Play’ actor on Katanka TV, kissing in movies is real and to him, those scenes are heavenly.



“When you watch Emerald, and you watch the love scene that was the first love scene I shot with Genevieve, I carried my emotions, a hundred percent, into the movie. Genevieve was my idol.



“Kissing scenes in movies are not a cut and paste, it is real. When you talk about kissing in movies, that is the heaven,” he said.



Majid is one of the country's best actors. Although he has not quit acting, he now focuses on preaching the Word in his quest to win souls for Christ. He has been narrating to the world things he used to engage in as part of his plans to change the narrative.



Open to telling his life’s stories to encourage others, he was arrested by the police many years ago for driving carelessly.



Narrating how his careless driving landed him in the hands of the police on Adom TV’s Ahosepe Xtra, Majid mentioned that he and his friends were raced against each other.



While driving at top speed, he said he drove past a red light around the Kwame Nkrumah Circle without taking into consideration how fast he was going.



Majid said when the police officer caught up with him and his friends on his motorbike, he didn’t try to argue.



The police then wrote them a ticket that read ‘see me in court’ with a date on it.



When the date to show up at the account arrived, Majid said he showed up and pleaded not guilty until his friend asked him to put a stop to the games and plead guilty which he did.



He was fined 600 cedis by the Cocoa Affairs Court in Accra.



