Kisa Gbekle finally admits she has a son

Entertainment of Thursday, 17 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kisa Gbekle opens up about her son



Kisa Gbekle on why her relationship with Nautyca hit the rocks



Kisa Gbekle denies son in Delay interview



Kisa Gbekle has finally admitted to having a son with Ghanaian artiste, Jeffery Kofi Gordor, popularly known as Nautyca.



She finally let the cat out of the bag in a new video shared on social media with the caption; “Why I Kept My Baby a Secret. On my YouTube. Thanks, my family.”



Kisa’s decision to finally speak the truth follows series of public backlash she has since received after vehemently denying her child in an interview with Delay.



Once can recall that during Kisa Gbekle’s interview with Delay, she was asked about her child whom she has allegedly hidden from the public for more than two years.



Delay who seemed to have done thorough research on Kisa prior to the interview insisted that she has a son with Nautyca, adding that it was even through a Caesarean session.



But Kisa denied all of such claims.



“Whatever we had was just business. It ended and we moved on. I have never seen Nautica since last year. We don’t have a child.”



In a similar light, she failed to admit ever having a son during an earlier interview with Zionfelix.



However, in a new twist, Kisa who cannot bear the attacks after the media projected the statements about her son said;



“I get to the interview and the next I’m being asked is ‘do you have a child’, and that is about my lovely son, my beautiful son. My son that looks more like a girl than a boy. I read comments that ‘she doesn't love the child’ and I’m seeing headlines, that ‘she doesn't love the child’. Kisa denies her own biological son. I just want to clear this up. I have been through hell with my son and to my son, I love you so very much.”



The actress at the end of her video was almost in tears for what seemed like an unfair judgement from social media users for hiding the identity of her child.



Watch the video below



