Kisa Gbekle declares 2022 as her 'ashawo' season

Entertainment of Thursday, 10 March 2022

Actress Kisa Gbekle has disclosed that all proceeds gained from selling her football academy stars was channelled into working on her body just to obtain bigger butts.



The young CEO of Kisa Soccer Academy located in the Volta Region in an interview on the Delay Show disclosed that she is benefitting from all the cash she spent on enhancing her body.



Men who are attracted to highly endowed women continue to flood her DM with proposals. Kisa, with her new body, turns heads whenever she steps out.



She has therefore declared this year as her 'ashawo' season, a time to cash out on all the monies she invested into getting a bigger butt and a snatched waist.



The actress, who previously announced blowing GH¢60,000 on a butt enhancement procedure in Turkey, has disclosed the source of her income.



She said: "I sold my players, after that, I went under the knife.



"I don't think it is a good idea, because I have other players whom I have to groom and also shower them with presents. Currently, there's no money but things are looking positive. Looking fine is good because wherever you go, men will approach you. My DMs are flooded with messages. This 2022 is my ashawo season," she laughed.