Kirk Franklin's son arrested over missing woman presumed dead

Entertainment of Wednesday, 13 April 2022

Source: face2faceafrica.com

Kirk Franklin’s estranged son, Kerrion Franklin, has been arrested in connection with the disappearance of a woman presumed dead. According to Vibe, Kerrion, who was arrested by Beverly Hills Police on Sunday, is being held without bond.



Kerrion was pulled over by the police while he was driving a car owned by the missing woman. Authorities also found a gun in the car, but the 33-year-old denies ownership of the weapon. He also insists he has no relationship whatsoever with the missing woman.



Atlanta-based talk show host Larry Reid also claimed Kerrion was “wrongfully detained”, adding that he had initially been pulled over because of the car’s taillight. It was, however, reported that authorities took Kerrion into custody because of charges brought against him in Texas. But the 33-year-old believes the charges increased because officers accused him of resisting arrest.



Reid said he had a conversation with Kerrion from jail, and the detained man, according to Reid, said: “I’m just keeping my mind positive. I really do aim to live a righteous lifestyle, all of this is unnecessary. I just want you guys to keep me in your prayers.”



Kerrion also said he doesn’t believe the missing woman is dead. “I don’t think that’s true because I’ve met the woman who sold me the car,” he reportedly claimed, adding that he has owned the vehicle in question for more than a year.



Franklin, 52, and his son Kerrion have been estranged for a while. In March last year, Kerrion shared audio of the award-winning gospel singer cursing at the 33-year-old and threatening to break his “f**cking neck.”



During an appearance on The Tamron Hall Show after the audio was leaked, Franklin touched on the incident and provided more insight on the genesis of the family tension involving Kerrion.



“As Kerrion became a grown man, his disrespect became more aggressive,” Franklin said. “As a family, we’ve been trying to rally for years to try and help. And now that he’s about to be 33, as a grown man, the relationship at times can become very agitated. But I’m not going to stop trying to help. He’s my son.”



Franklin is yet to comment on his son’s arrest. But touching on his relationship with his father, Kerrion told Reid, “My father is not in my life. Period.”