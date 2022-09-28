Kirani Ayat dares GTA to name agency they claim had rights to his video

Entertainment of Wednesday, 28 September 2022

Ghanaian musician, Kirani Ayat, has dared the Ghana Tourism Authority to name the agency they lawfully gained authorisation from to use his property.



In a Twitter string post, Ayat stated that he has never given permission to anybody or an agency to utilize his property.



“Taking cognisance of the statement issued this morning by the Ghana Tourism Authority, I, Kirani Ayat would like to state categorically that No agency has any Rights whatsoever to my intellectual property neither have I given such rights to any agency either expressly or implied to use my intellectual property.



“I wish to bring to the attention of the Ghana Tourism Authority that what is happening is an affront to your requirement to promote the interest of Ghana which includes its artistes. By this notice, I demand that the said agency be named publicly,” he said.



“Failure to do so will imply Ghana Tourism Authority is the said agency and I will take all necessary measures to vindicate my rights and protect my intellectual property. @ghanatourismGTA,” he added.





Background



The Ghana Tourism Authority statement comes after Kirani Ayat reacted to a post by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for using graphical excerpts in his music video to promote his tourism agenda.



On September 27, 2022, a video was shared on Twitter by the President of Ghana to promote tourism in the country and welcome expatriates into the country.



The video caption read, “Beneath the deep blue sky, the Black Star is calling. Follow the stars and let them take you on a journey of our people. I invite everyone to the country at the centre of the world.”



Kirani Ayat said the president had used his video without consulting him in a tweet that highlighted the tweet.



According to Ayat, this was after the Ministry failed to heed his [Kirani Ayat] plea to use the song ‘GUDA’ to endorse tourism in the North.



After the disclosure by the artiste, some concerned citizens have taken up the issue to address it with the hopes that the president will give the artiste the needed decorum for using his property.





