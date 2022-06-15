Kiosk in my album artwork is not meant to influence youth into lottery – Kwesi Arthur

Entertainment of Wednesday, 15 June 2022

Ghanaian rapper, Kwesi Arthur born Emmanuel Kwesi Danso Arthur Junior has revealed why he used a lotto kiosk as part of the artwork for his recently released ‘Son of Jacob’ album.



In an interview with Amansan Krakye on Kastle FM in Cape Coast monitored by MyNewsGh.com, the ‘Grind Dey’ hitmaker disclosed that using a lotto kiosk as part of his artwork doesn’t mean he’s influencing the youth to venture into lottery.



He remarked “Please that’s not it. I’m not using the artwork of my Son of Jacob album to promote lottery or gambling among the youth in Ghana.



“That’s not the idea at all but I feel lotto is a part of us because it’s something that we saw when growing up and even today when moving around you will see a lotto kiosk,” he explained.



“So I felt like it’s still a part of us but that’s what it depicts in the arts that’s why my designer included it as part of my Son of Jacob album cover,” he said on the Kastle Drive Show.



Kwesi Arthur's 15 tracks 'Son of Jacob' album was officially released on the 22nd of April, 2022 and featured acts like Teni, Vic Mensa, Joeboy, Adekunle Gold, and NSG, among others.






