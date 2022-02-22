King Promise talks about sabotage from the place he received love

Entertainment of Tuesday, 22 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

King Promise complains about the love and hate he gets



Reggie Rockstone, others lament on sabotage by industry folks



Shatta Wale insults Ghanaians and Nigerians for lack of support



Pull Him Down (PHD) syndrome is a tool some artistes in the music industry have claimed their colleagues use to stop them from achieving bigger milestones.



The latest to bemoan this situation is King Promise.



Ghanaian singer and songwriter known in real life as Gregory Bortey Newman has complained about sabotage from the same place he was given love.



“Lot of love & sabotage at the same time. to whom much is given? … lol we move. Ghana music to the globe. dem go hear am,” he said in Pidgin English on his official Twitter account on January 20, 2022.



This won't be the first post from a Ghanaian artiste to complain about being dragged down by some industry folks despite working hard.



Artistes like Reggie Rockstone, Captain Planet, Shatta Wale, among others have shared on various platforms the pain they've had to go through because of backbiting in the music industry.



According to these artistes, Ghanaian musicians stir controversies while some musicians try desperately to dispute and disprove them.



A recent example that caused an uproar was on December 25, 2021, when Shatta Wale insulted some Ghanaians and Nigerians for the lack of support.



In a statement made by the dancehall artiste, he called Ghanaians in the music industry fools because they had told him he couldn’t fill the Accra Sports Stadium and went on to describe Nigerian artistes as "stupid" inciting that he doesn’t depend on them but his fans.



“Do you know that majority of people in the Ghana music industry are fools? They told me that I won’t be able to fill my stadium. I don’t look up to any stupid Nigerian artiste. I look up to my fans. Fuck Nigeria,” Shatta Wale is quoted to have said.



