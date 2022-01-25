King Promise talks about his meeting with Chance the Rapper

Entertainment of Tuesday, 25 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Vic Mensa introduced me to Chance the Rapper, King Promise



Chance the Rapper visits Ghana



Vic Mensa and Chance the Rapper tour Ghana



Afrobeat singer and songwriter, King Promise has disclosed how American Rapper, Chance the Rapper for a collaboration.



According to the CCTV hitmaker, he had the opportunity to meet Chance the Rapper through Vic Mensah when he arrived in Ghana.



“When Chance came, I got the phone call that we should meet. I was out of town but linked up immediately after I got back. Vic introduced me to Chance. We made a song that night, but we have a lot we are working on," he said.



He said this in an exclusive interview with Berla Mundi on TV3’s New Dawn.



King Promise disclosed that he never thought he would be working with Chance the Rapper.



“I’m not gonna lie. I never thought I could work with him. I’m a fan of his and love his music, but I didn’t know we could meet up one day. We made some sick stuff. There are so many great prospects coming in the pipeline,” he said.



The American rapper, Chance the Rapper, arrived in Ghana on January 5, after he announced his desire to be in the country via a social media post.



In a video that went viral, Chance the Rapper was seen having a good time with Ghanaian-American artiste Vic Mensa during their holidays in Ghana.