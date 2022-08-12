King Promise snubbed me when I asked for a feature - Kwaisey Pee

Entertainment of Friday, 12 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian Highlife artiste, Kwasi Poku Addae, popularly known as Kwaisey Pee, has recalled how King Promise turned him down when he requested to work with him.



Speaking on Asaase 99.5 FM, the artiste disclosed he put his request before King Promise when he won the ‘Best Male Vocalist Category', which had King Promise and some other artistes on the same category.



“I have approached King Promise as well, and he never did it. And I met him (King Promise) after the VGMAs. We were in the same category “Best Male Vocalist Category”. It was him, myself, Joe Mettle, and the other guys.



“And I won that category, so after that, I met him and told him that I had sent him a song and was still waiting on him, but he told me he didn’t know about it,” he said.



Adding to his statement, the ‘Mehyiaa Odo’ crooner disclosed that many people in the music industry are pretentious when other artistes ask to work with them.



“One thing I have noticed about the music industry is that most artists pretend a lot. Even though I was dealing with his manager, when I went to the house, he (King Promise) was there. So, definitely, he knew about it,” he added.







ADA/BOG