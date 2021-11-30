King Promise shows gratitude to Wizkid for ‘Made in Lagos’ performance

Entertainment of Tuesday, 30 November 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Ghanaian singer, King Promise was one of the stars to perform at the Made In Lagos live concert – which spans Wizkid’s 10-year discography.



The multi-talented Ghanaian vocalist performed a set of his hit songs “Oh Yeah,” “Tokyo,” “Slow Down,” “Ring My Line,” and more at the O2 Arena in London, UK, to the delight of the audience.



Illustrating how he had captured the hearts of the fans with his songs, he got them singing along to every tune that was played.



Wizkid introduced King Promise with accolades saying “When we say Ghana to the fullest, I need the lights on for this young man right here, the king of all promises, my bro King Promise”.



In an appreciation post to Wizkid on Twitter, King Promise thanked him for a life-changing opportunity. “Unforgettable moments last night. Grateful for the Love forever bro Wizkidayo. Thank you, London! Just a boy from Nungua crazy enough to dream big, rocking the 02,” he tweeted.



In the UK show exclusive, Grammy Award-winning Nigerian singer/songwriter Wizkid, was the latest artist to be added to The O2’s Welcome Back Show series where he performed his Made In Lagos show to a full capacity crowd. Chris Brown shared the stage with Wizkid in London.



Following the release of his critically acclaimed album ‘Made In Lagos’, fans were not only engulfed in the unique sounds, live instrumentation, and vibes of Lagos but celebrated Wizkid’s love and appreciation for where he comes from and his inspirational journey.



The artiste first performance on ticket sales placed him over the charts, alongside top artists such as the Spice Girls and the Rolling Stones who have sold-out the venue in under 13 minutes.