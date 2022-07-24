King Promise shares ‘10 Toes’ video off 5-Star album

Music of Sunday, 24 July 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The laidback life of Ghana’s party, King Promise, has dropped another masterpiece ‘ 10 Toes’ off his 5 Star Album featuring Omah Lay.



“Ten Toes” was shot in Amsterdam, featuring Promise and Omah Lay cruising around the city in a BMW convertible interspersed with performance shots, gorgeous women and stylish dancers – providing a fast pace snapshot of the five-star lifestyle of this global artist.



King Promise gives the world what they have been waiting for, his latest project 5 Star via 5K Records. A highly anticipated first album since his 2019 LP As Promised (which saw him share tracks with Raye, Wizkid and claim Ghana’s most streamed album of all time), 5 Star is exactly that, pure excellence and the highest standard possible across 14 tracks. His best project yet, King Promise lives up to his reputation as Ghana’s cultural connector throughout the diaspora globally with tracks from Headie One and WSTRN (UK), Frenna (Amsterdam), Chance The Rapper and Vic Mensa (USA),



Omah Lay and Patoranking (Nigeria) and Bisa Kdei (Ghana). Since the release of the first single “Slow Down” last year and subsequent tracks “Bad ‘N’ Rude ft. WSTRN”,“Choplife ft. Patronaking”, “Ring My Line ft Headie One” and the most recent “Ginger”, King Promise’s mellow yet danceable blend of afrobeats, highlife, indie, R&B and more have caught the attention of key tastemakers including The Face, i-D, The Independent, Highsnobiety, Loud & Quiet, DJ Target and more.



From humble beginnings in Nungua, Ghana now based in Accra, King Promise is an ardent storyteller inspired by life writing about love, hustling, partying, family and more over an irresistible blend of afrobeats, highlife, hip hop and R&B. Since first releasing music officially in 2017 via Soundcloud, Promise’s fanbase quickly began to swell as word spread and a huge buzz manifested

locally.



Before he knew it, his career had taken off and he now counts fans in the likes of GQ, Complex, Boiler Room, BBC Radio 1 and more. Though a humble guy not bothered by numbers, he has over 35 million streams on his top 5 tracks on Spotify alone and 2.6 million followers on his socials and claims Ghana’s most streamed album of all time with his 2019 album As Promised.



With his irresistible signature crooner lyrics and palpably warm and danceable energy, King Promise is somewhat of a hidden gem outside of West Africa.



Promise hasn’t always been making music though, as in classic child-of-African-parents form he was focused mainly on finishing school and securing a degree up until a few years ago which he achieved in 2017 in the midst of his ascent. Music was never the plan that was until he jumped in on an impromptu friend’s studio session where his curiosity and raw talent was sparked in the booth – soon to be discovered by Killbeatz (Fuse ODG, Burna Boy, Wizkid and more).



At home, though he still had a lush and diverse sonic upbringing. Enveloped in music from a young age where his “musichead” father inadvertently helped shape his, genre and culture-spanning tastes: immersing him in everything from reggae to R&B to boybands to Ghanaian highlife, nowadays Promise finds himself pulling from and enjoying an incredibly wide range of sounds, both in his own sonics and also during his creative process. At the moment, he’s particularly feeling Ghanaian drill, the South African Amapiano scene and collaborating with UK artists like NSG and Headie One.



Fast establishing himself as one of the most exciting African artists breaking out of the continent this year, on Christmas Eve, his sold-out annual Promiseland Festival features performances from Africa and UK’s most exciting artists including Wizkid, Kwesi Arthur, Headie One, NSG and more A huge success and a testament to his impact and pivotal role in Accra’s cultural scene.



Coming up next, King Promise will embark on an 11-date EU Tour including dates in Birmingham, Manchester and London. He’s also performed at Oh My Festival and Afronation this year.





Watch the video below:



