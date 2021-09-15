King Promise seeks audience with Delay to vent on happenings in Ghana music industry

Entertainment of Wednesday, 15 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian singer, King Promise has given indications of his readiness to open up about some sentiments he has developed over time, from his dealings with persons within the Ghanaian music industry.





According to the award-winning singer, he would prefer an audience with celebrated talk show host, Deloris Frimpong Manso (Delay) or a person of her status, to open up on some ongoings in the industry he wishes to bring out.



“Ghana music & our music industry… a lot to say lol… One day me & Delay or someone dope are gonna have an in-depth convo. some will like me and some won’t after,” he tweeted.



In subsequent tweets, King Promise indicated that his grievances are shared by some of his colleagues in the industry including award-winning sound engineer, Killbeatz who is a close associate of his.



“The day Killbeatz will grant an interview talking about our industry will be a day to remember forever. I await that day lol,” King Promise wrote.



In another tweet, he said, “so much fuckery amidst so much love lol.”



On several occasions, players within the Ghanaian music industry have voiced out some sentiments they have acquired in their dealings in the industry.



From lack of working systems that benefit their craft, to personal issues with fellow industry players, several individuals within the music space have opened up to make revelations that indicate all is not well in the Ghanaian music world.



