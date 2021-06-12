King Promise’s popularity skyrockets as Odoi and Fosu-Mensah declare him as their favourite

Entertainment of Saturday, 12 June 2021

Source: ghanasportsonline.com

Ghanaian highlife and afrobeats singer-songwriter Gregory Bortey Newman known by his stage name as King Promise is enjoying a fresh wave of popularity within the international sports and music circles.



This is because two international football stars Callum Hudson-Odoi and Timothy Fosu-Mensah have gone public to declare him as their favourite musician.



Hudson-Odoi arrived in Ghana last week and was met on arrival at the Kotoka international airport by the musician and even went further to engage in playing a football match dubbed King Promise XI vs Hudson-Odoi XI.



Earlier Odoi had declared the Oh Yeah hit maker as his favourite Ghanaian musician and has been hanging out with him since his arrival in the country.



Just when the high time appeared to be coming down and the lights of grace moments dying down former Manchester United defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah turned on another shining moment for the singer whose Abena song gained popularity among Ghanaians both home, abroad and overseas. During an interview on Accra-based Happy FM Fosu-Mensah declared his love for the musician and said he listens to his music.



There are many top singers in Ghana include 2015 BET Award winner Stonebwoy, worldwide acclaimed Sarkodie, dancehall artiste Shatta Wale, Kofi Kinaata and many others who most thought could have landed in the list of the two players but King Promise has won their hearts.



Fosu-Mensah, now with German Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen, caught up with Hudson-Odoi as the two players exchange brief talks in an unknown location in Accra.