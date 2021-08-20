King Promise premieres video for ‘ring my line’ featuring Headie One

Entertainment of Friday, 20 August 2021

Source: museafrica.com

King Promise turns up the heat this summer as he links with fellow Ghanaian artiste Headie One for ‘Ring My Line’ out now via 5K Records.



His second single of the year following ‘Slow Down’ at the start of Summer which was widely supported by i-D, The Independent, Highsnobiety, DJ Target, and more, ‘Ring My Line’ is part of an incredible new project he wrote over lockdown which he’s yet to shed light on.



As visually hypnotic as he is sonically, dropping alongside the track today is the first film worldwide directed visual filmed on Ghana’s lush tropical coastline that mixes up both analog and digital footage with breath-taking aerial views.



Featuring both artistes, this sizzling summer video oozing of positive vibes sees King Promise deliver his silky-smooth crooner lyrics and Headie One roll out imitable laid back bars at the beach surrounded by statuesque, goddess-like women to soon head to an after-hours party nodding to Accra’s vibrant nightlife scene.



Speaking on the single, King Promise says, “This song is one of the most real I ever wrote. It’s a Big record & linking with a header on this one was only right. Two Ghanaians making the motherland proud globally. Did it for the culture & made a bop!”



Headie One adds, “I linked up with King Promise in Ghana a few years ago and made amazing music and we’ve stayed connected ever since. I recently went back to Ghana and we shot sick visuals for Ring My Line. This is for the culture.”



Born and raised in Accra, Ghana, King Promise is an ardent storyteller inspired by life writing about love, hustling, partying, family, and moreover an irresistible blend of afrobeat, highlife, hip hop and R&B. Since first releasing music officially in 2017 via Soundcloud,



Promise’s fanbase quickly began to swell as word spread and a huge buzz manifested locally. Before he knew it, his career had taken off and he now counts fans in the likes of GQ, Complex, Boiler Room, BBC Radio 1, and more.



Though a humble guy not bothered by numbers, he has over 35 million streams on his top 5 tracks on Spotify alone and 2.6 million followers on his socials and claims Ghana’s most-streamed album of all time with his 2019 album As Promised (which saw him share tracks with Raye, Wizkid and more). With his irresistible signature crooner lyrics and palpably warm and danceable energy, King Promise is somewhat of a hidden gem outside of West Africa.



Promise hasn’t always been making music though, as in classic child-of-African-parents form he was focused mainly on finishing school and securing a degree up until a few years ago which he achieved in 2017 in the midst of his ascent. Music was never the plan that was until he jumped in on an impromptu friend’s studio session where his curiosity and raw talent were sparked in the booth soon to be discovered by Killbeatz (Fuse ODG, Burna Boy, Wizkid, and more). At home, though he still had a lush and diverse sonic upbringing.



Enveloped in music from a young age where his “musichead” father inadvertently helped shape his genre and culture-spanning tastes: immersing him in everything from reggae to R&B to boybands to Ghanaian highlife, nowadays Promise finds himself pulling from and enjoying an incredibly wide range of sounds, both in his own sonics and also during his creative process.



At the moment, he’s particularly feeling Ghanaian drill, the South African Amapiano scene, and collaborating with UK artists like NSG and Headie One for his own music he has coming this year.