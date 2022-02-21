King Promise is a good songwriter - Ofori Amponsah

Entertainment of Monday, 21 February 2022

Ghanaian Highlife musician, Samuel Ofori Amponsah, popularly known as Mr. All 4 Real has named his all-time favorite songwriters in Ghana.



Among these names are legends of highlife music Daasebre Gyamenah, Amakye Dede, Kojo Amtwi and Daddy Lumba.



According to him, the modern-day musicians are also doing extremely well and need to be supported to lift the flag of Ghana high.



The ‘Emmanuella’ hitmaker revealed that King Promise is a good songwriter and he is currently working on a song with him.



“I’m working with King Promise. He is so tight; he is a very good songwriter. Sometimes, I just admire how he just picks the mic, with no writing and brings out a good song. And I think we have the guys to pick the flag of Ghana high when we concentrate on them. KiDi will be one of them.”



In a conversation with Valerie Danso on GTV’s Breakfast show, the highlife musician revealed that in terms of collaborating with other counterparts outside Ghana, he would have collaborated with Nigerian music star Davido.



“I like Davido, he has a unique voice, and the way he sings”, he affirmed.



Ofori Amponsah on what makes a good song/ songwriter

The renowned musician also mentioned that what makes a good song, is the content of the song.



“You should work with people who are into the music, who knows the in and out of music that’s number one, number two, would be the message of the song. Right now, I hear no message. It’s like just a beat. Bob Marley’s song is being played because of the message so the message in the song is very important”, he asserted.



He also added that making hit songs requires a lot of hard work, concentration and a lot of meditation.



“If you put your mind into music, you can write hit songs.”



The award-winning musician has also urged young musicians to stay original to their roots.



“We should be original. And what we have is our Highlife. This is what we have to be doing. We don’t have to be doing all these foreign things. And I’m surprised, Ghanaians are shifting so fast away from the originality we possessed before Nigerians came in to pick it up. And right now, people are singing highlife in Nigeria. I actually don’t know why Ghanaians are running away from Highlife and that’s the reason why we are losing our identity.”



Ofori Amponsah aka “Mr All 4 Real” has seven awards to his credit, 12 albums since he commenced music actively in 1999. He’s known for popular hit tracks like ‘Lady’, ‘Emmanuella’, and ‘Otoolege’.