King Promise follows Wizkid’s lead, apologizes for no-show at Accra concert

Entertainment of Monday, 12 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

King Promise has apologized to his fans for failing to show up at a show (WizkidLiveAccra) he was billed to perform at over the weekend.



In a statement on his Twitter handle, the artiste said performing for his fans was his topmost priority and that he did not take their love and support for granted.



In what seemed like his reason for not showing up on the night, he said: “What I will never do is to compromise your safety no matter how much I’m paid for a show.



“I apologise for last night’s mishap. I PROMISE to make it up to you really soon,” the statement read in part.



A large portion of the show went ahead despite the no-show by King Promise and other artistes billed to perform but patrons who waited till the wee hours of Sunday morning were captured bitterly compalaining especially about Wizkid's unexplained absence.



The show and the failure of especially the headline act, Nigerian afrobeat musician Wizkid, to attend drew lots of criticism on social media with the organizers stating that Wizkid had breached his contract.



The artiste issued a statement later apologizing for the no-show, explaining that some production and security issues prevented him from putting on the high quality show that his fans deserve.



See King Promise’s statement below:



