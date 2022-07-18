King Promise features Chance The Rapper, Omah Lay, Vic Mensah, Bisa Kdei others on ‘5 Star’ album

Entertainment of Monday, 18 July 2022
Source: starrfm.com.gh
Highlife and afrobeats artiste, King Promise has detailed his forthcoming full-length project “5 Star”.
The follow-up to 2020’s debut album “As Promised” will receive guest contributions from Omah Lay, Headie One, Frenna, Patoranking, WSTRN, Bisa Kdei, Chance The Rapper, and Vic Mensah and will be available from July 22 via 5K Records / Sony Music Entertainment.
After sharing the album’s cover photo on July 7, the singer also revealed a mini-documentary detailing the album’s creation process.
“5 Star” the album was announced back in 2021 when the singer released “Slow Down”, but was pushed back due to reasons beyond management’s control. The 15-track album will include previously released singles: “Ring My Line” (ft. Headie One), “Slow Down”, “Ginger”, “Chop Life” (ft. Patoranking), and 11 unpublished singles.
According to King Promise, the various people and cultures he has encountered recently influenced the creation of his new album. He went on to say that 5 Star, which represents a progression in both personality and sound from his previous album, was recorded all over the world, from his home in Accra to studios in London and the United States.
5 Star:
01 Iniesta
02 How Dare You
03 10 Toes
04 Ring My Line
05 Put You On
06 Yaa Asantewaa
07 Slow Down
08 Ginger
09 Do Not Disturb
10 Chop Life
11 Bad N Rude
12 Over Think
13 Carry Me Go
14 Maria
15 Run To You
5 Star Album - Tracklist !— King Promise (@IamKingPromise) July 17, 2022
Big love & Respect to everyone who spent days & nights working on this with me. Blood, Sweat & Tears . This Project here is my story. Nungua boy going global. Ghana to the world ???????????? #5StarAlbum #5StarKingPromise pic.twitter.com/sizRkc52Zo