King Promise features Chance The Rapper, Omah Lay, Vic Mensah, Bisa Kdei others on ‘5 Star’ album

Entertainment of Monday, 18 July 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Highlife and afrobeats artiste, King Promise has detailed his forthcoming full-length project “5 Star”.



The follow-up to 2020’s debut album “As Promised” will receive guest contributions from Omah Lay, Headie One, Frenna, Patoranking, WSTRN, Bisa Kdei, Chance The Rapper, and Vic Mensah and will be available from July 22 via 5K Records / Sony Music Entertainment.



After sharing the album’s cover photo on July 7, the singer also revealed a mini-documentary detailing the album’s creation process.



“5 Star” the album was announced back in 2021 when the singer released “Slow Down”, but was pushed back due to reasons beyond management’s control. The 15-track album will include previously released singles: “Ring My Line” (ft. Headie One), “Slow Down”, “Ginger”, “Chop Life” (ft. Patoranking), and 11 unpublished singles.



According to King Promise, the various people and cultures he has encountered recently influenced the creation of his new album. He went on to say that 5 Star, which represents a progression in both personality and sound from his previous album, was recorded all over the world, from his home in Accra to studios in London and the United States.



5 Star:



01 Iniesta

02 How Dare You

03 10 Toes

04 Ring My Line

05 Put You On

06 Yaa Asantewaa

07 Slow Down

08 Ginger

09 Do Not Disturb

10 Chop Life

11 Bad N Rude

12 Over Think

13 Carry Me Go

14 Maria

15 Run To You



