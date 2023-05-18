King Paluta explains why Lyrical Joe’s verses didn’t make it to 'Yahitte Remix'

Music of Thursday, 18 May 2023

Source: nydjlive.com

Assembling some of the finest talents in the country including Amerado, Strongman, Amerado, Qwame Stika, and Andy Dosty, King Paluta currently has one of the biggest songs in the country, Y’ahitte Remix.



However, Lyrical Joe, winner of Best Rap Performance at the 2022 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Rap is not really enthused about the fact that his verse did not make the final cut for the song. The musician made this known in a recent interview.



Speaking to the issue, King Paluta in a newly published interview with NY DJ on BTM Afrika explained the circumstances leading to the non-inclusion of Lyrical Joe’s verses in the remix of Yahitte.



Describing Lyrical Joe as a brother, King Paluta revealed he was overwhelmed by the verses and wished one of the two submitted verses could make the final cut. However, the song became quite lengthy since it had several other verses from other artists who had been included right from the start.



“Lyrical Joe is a brother. He really wanted to be on the project and even submitted two different verses.



I personally called him and explained the need to drop some of the verses since the song had become lengthy. In fact, it was not just about Lyrical Joe. There were other verses from other artists who we dropped. His verses were crazy and I remember acknowledging him for that,” he said.



King Paluta also revealed plans for the release of another remix with Kuami Eugene, an upcoming album and more.



