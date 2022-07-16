King Enam sets July 29 for release of his debut EP AIM – Africa In Me

Entertainment of Saturday, 16 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Unarguably one of Ghana’s finest artists on the come up, King Enam is set to release his maiden Extended Play body of work dubbed, ‘AIM,’ which is targeted at projecting and selling the African lifestyle to the global community of good music lovers.



Africa In Me is a lineup of six (6) very powerful songs that are strong enough to stand out as singles.



"Therefore, putting them together as a body of work means a lot, hence a key factor why AIM EP has to be paid much attention to," King Enam told GhanaWeb.



The EP talks about life, love, and hate.



Carefully composed and written with elements that are far from the usual ‘one-way’ storyline that has been repeated over and over by past and reigning talents from the African continent.



The project, as mentioned above, recruits song titles like (Partycups, Do Your Thing, Asem Beba) and three others all performed by King Enam without any features or collaborations.



The AIM EP was ably produced and mastered by a smart growing in-house music producer by the name, Drylix, and assisted by Ghana’s latest beat production sensation, Hairlergbe (Producer of a lot of Chief’s nationwide Amapiano hit songs including ‘Meka mo’).



EA/