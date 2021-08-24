King Ayisoba, Pozo Hayes, others thrill fans with at DJ Oyokodehye's hi-life show

Entertainment of Tuesday, 24 August 2021

Source: Ebo Safo, Contributor

Ghanaian radio personality who is the Host of ‘Hi-life Time’ on Accra 100.5FM, Oyokodehye thrilled fans with back to back hi-life tunes at the BMT Bar in Tema last Saturday.



The event which was dubbed Oyokodehye Kofi's Highlife Treat, was graced by great Hi-life legends such as Pozo Hayes, King Ayisoba, Gye Nyame Kpanlogo Group and host of others.



Oyokodehye who currently holds the Greater Accra Region Best Radio DJ of the year, at the 2020/2021 FOKLEX Media Awards really entertained lovers of hi-life music at the event.



The event was very successful with over hundreds of Ghanaian music lovers who enjoyed, and danced to all the hi-life dope songs from the celebrated hi=life DJ Kofi Oyokodehye. He is also a three-time best highlife DJ at the Ghana DJs Awards.



King Ayisoba turned the event outside down with his amazing back to back hits songs, as fans chanted for him from start to the end of his performance.



