'King Ayiso didn't go far because he is an illiterate' - Former Manager

Entertainment of Friday, 12 November 2021
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Manager for the late Terry Bonchaka, Reagan Mends has said King Ayisoba was restricted internationally because he was an illiterate.
In an interview with Onua TV, Reagan Mends speaking on the passing of Terry Bonchaka 18 years after, said some of the things that restricted King Ayisoba was the fact that he was an illiterate and found it hard to understand some things.
He added King Ayisoba had all the qualities of a good artiste except being well-educated, which was one of his blocks into international stardom.
“He had all the qualities an Artist needs except being well-educated. That’s one of the things that restricted Ayisoba internationally. Ayisoba is illiterate. So, he doesn’t understand some things, sometimes because of illiteracy. Terry Bonchaka was a complete artist. He’s got everything,” Reagan Mends said.
He asserted that managing King Ayisoba made him gain prominence and won ‘Overall Artist of the Year’.
“I managed King Ayisoba, after Terry Bonchaka’s death, and Ayisoba gained prominence. For the first time, a traditional artist won the overall Artist of the Year in GMA in 2007. It had never happened”.
According to the Reagan Mends, he believes; if the late musician was alive, he would have won Ghana a Grammys. “I believed if Terry Bonchaka was around, I would have won Grammys with him,” he shared.
To mark 18 years since the musician's death the manager affirmed the 21-year-old artiste would have won international awards because he had all it took to make that happen.
Terry Bonchaka, born Terry Nii Mensah Adjetey rose to fame with his unique music style which got the attention of Ghanaians. He dominated the music industry from the year 2001 to 2003 until his passing.