Kim Kardashian's touching tribute to Virgil Abloh

Entertainment of Tuesday, 30 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Virgil Abloh dies of cancer at age 41



Kim Kardashian says Virgil's legacy will forever live on



Kim Kardashian shares fondest memories of Virgil



American socialite and businesswoman Kim Kardashian West is broken and in disbelief over the news of the demise of the founder of Off-White, Virgil Abloh.



Kim and Virgil have over the years shared a bond.



In a post sighted by GhanaWeb on the official Instagram page of the model, she questioned why God had to take away such a wonderful school.



Kim's husband, Kanye West, is a long-time friend of the late fashion icon. Following his demise, the rapper who is yet to make any public statement suddenly deleted all posts on his Instagram page. TMZ.com described that the rapper is "devastated" by his friend's death.



Kim's husband, Kanye West, is a long-time friend of the late fashion icon. Following his demise, the rapper who is yet to make any public statement suddenly deleted all posts on his Instagram page. TMZ.com described that the rapper is "devastated" by his friend's death.



On Sunday, November 28, it was announced that the Creative Director of Menswear for Louis Vuitton, Virgil Abloh had died of cancer at age 41.



"For over two years, Virgil valiantly battled a rare, aggressive form of cancer, cardiac angiosarcoma. He chose to endure his battle privately since his diagnosis in 2019, undergoing numerous challenging treatments, all while helming several significant institutions that span fashion, art, and culture," part of a statement announcing his demise read.



Virgil was survived by a wife, Shannon Abloh, his children Lowe Abloh and Grey Abloh.



Thousands of messages have poured in from all corners of the fashion industry, celebrating the life and legacy of Mr Abloh.



Read Kim Kardashian tribute to Virgil below:



God doesn’t make mistakes. I know that but I still can’t help but ask why. Why Virgil?! Why him so soon? It’s simply hard to understand why. I have a hard time understanding why so many pure souls were taken away so early. Virgil- you were always so gentle, kind and calm. You somehow made time for everyone. We also talked about your superpower of calmness often. You always gave so much of yourself to the world because you wanted it to be doper. This one is hard to process. I can’t even believe I am writing this… We will miss you so much Virgil and love you so much. Also, I would love to send so much love to his wife Shannon. Because you loved and supported Virgil the way that you did, he was able to give so much of himself everyone else. So thank you truly for sharing him with us the way that you did. Virgil’s legacy will live on forever through Shannon, Lowe and Grey.





