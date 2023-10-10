Kikibees CEO’s last words online surface, netizens connect the dots

Entertainment of Tuesday, 10 October 2023

More details are unfolding, with regard to the demise of the CEO of Kikibees and Noire Lounge, Mr. Bennet Adomah Agyekum.



Netizens, especially influencers and celebrities, have been plunged into a state of confusion as they seek answers and look for possible clues regarding his sudden demise.



In the pursuit of uncovering more clues, a recent Snapchat post by Ben has come to light. In this video purporting to be his last post on the app, he shared a cryptic message in a video where he talked about how some individuals would have judged and condemned their fellow humans if they were in God's place.



“Just imagine say if God na man, like by now them order execution, Order for Ona. “Jehova bu Eze,” which translates to “Jehovah, King of Glory,” his last words on Snapchat read.



This statement accompanied a video of himself having a good time at his lounge in East Legon, upon an impromptu return from Amsterdam on Saturday, October 7, 2023.



Meanwhile, a number of tributes have been pouring for the departed whose death has since left most showbiz personalities in shock.



George Britton, Camidoh’s manager, also shared a eulogy on Facebook while calling the public’s attention to Ben’s last Snapchat post.



“This is one of my friend’s (BEN Owner of KikiBees n Noire, East Legon) last snaps before he got murdered on his way home from his pub/Restaurant this dawn. Crazy world innit?” He posted.







Background



Per reports, the popular businessman was found lying in a pool of blood at a house at Madina Ogbojo in Accra on Sunday (October 8, 2023).



The Accra Regional Police Command, confirming his death, indicated that a woman believed to be a key suspect in the incident has been arrested in connection with the death of Agyekum.



Per the police preliminary report, the deceased was taken to the hospital for medical attention but was pronounced dead on arrival.



Ben left behind a wife and five children.



