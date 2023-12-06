Kikibees CEO’s autopsy confirms he had excessive alcohol intoxication, severe fall – Lawyer

Entertainment of Wednesday, 6 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Parts of the Kikibees CEO’s autopsy report states that he died from excessive alcohol intoxication, and a severe fall.



The documents, according to an AngelFM report, was filed by the lawyer of the defendant in court, in a bid to substantiate the basis on which his client should be granted bail.



It can be recalled that over a month ago, the police prosecution’s findings that were presented in court stated that although the late Benjamin Agyekum ( Kikibees CEO), was in his lover’s house the night he died, claims that she stabbed or shot him are untrue.



The reports contained that Ben, prior to visiting his girlfriend took in some substances and became hyperactive, a situation which resulted in an altercation upon reaching her residence.



This development triggered severe backlash from the family, and other sympathizers who fought the sources of these reports, and labelled it as a ‘foul play’.



However, in the latest development, Angel FM’s court correspondent, Ama Brako Ampofo speaking on the proceedings, said, “Initially, the police stated in court that he was hallucinating. Now the autopsy is out and has been filed by the lawyer. It has given a hint about the findings in court. Documents from the autopsy prove that he had excessive alcohol and experienced a severe fall.”



Meanwhile, the main suspect believed to be the late Kikibees CEO’s girlfriend, Mam Yandey Joof, has been granted bail.



Family rejects Police’ findings



Earlier, Mrs. Cecilia Adomah, the mother of Kikibees CEO, kicked against claims that her son either committed suicide or died from the influence of drugs.



The bereaved mother insisted that her son is nothing like the bad image that is been painted by the police.



In an earlier interview with Bigscout media monitored by GhanaWeb, Mrs. Cecilia Adomah said her son who was a successful, young, and responsible businessman, would have no reason whatsoever to put his life in jeopardy.



Ben’s younger brother also strongly believes that his brother was assassinated.



Osebo the Zaraman, Ben’s brother-in-law, also shares in the same narrative.



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Entertainment WhatsApp channel







Background



The late 41-year-old businessman was alleged to have been murdered in the house of his lover, Joof.



She has since been in police custody and her subsequent pleas were rejected by the court.



Narrating the facts of the case to court earlier, the prosecution, Inspector Jameson Awumey said, the deceased (Agyekum Adomah) and the suspect (Mam Yandey Joof) were in an amorous relationship for the past three years.



About three months ago, the deceased travelled abroad and returned to Ghana in the evening of October 7, 2023 and went to his residence at East Legon from the Airport around 6.00pm.



He continued that the deceased took some rest and later in the night around 8.00pm, left the house to the Kikibees Restaurant and Lounge at East Legon.



At about 12.30am on October 8, 2023, the deceased left the Kikibees restaurant to visit the suspect in her apartment at Ogbojo.



Later in the night at about 1.30am the deceased suddenly became hyper and started behaving strangely and throwing about things in the room amidst shouting that some people were chasing him.

The other tenants in the house were awoken by the noise.



The suspect rang the close friend of the deceased and informed him to come to her apartment to assist her but the friend came and found the deceased lying in a pool of blood in the kitchen throwing his hands about.



Inspector Awumey said the tenants in the house assisted them and took him to DEL Hospital at East Legon but he was pronounced dead shortly on arrival.



The death was reported to Police and the body was conveyed to the Police hospital mortuary for preservation and autopsy.



During inspection at the scene, pieces of broken ceramic glass with blood stains were found in the apartment.



The body was inspected and a cut was found on the left thumb of the deceased. Investigation is ongoing.



But lawyer for the suspect, Muniru Kassim told the court his client is innocent and at the right time they will prove to court and the general public that she did not commit murder.







EB/SARA