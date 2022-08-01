Kidnappers of Nollywood actors make contact, demand $100,000

Entertainment of Monday, 1 August 2022

The abductors of Nollywood veteran actors, Cynthia Okereke and Clemson Cornel, have made contact with their families and are demanding $100,000 before setting them free.



The two stars, who are members of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, were reported missing after their family members confirmed they had not come back from a film location in Ozalla Town, Enugu state.



In a primenewsnigeria.com report, the Actors Guild Nigeria’s national president, Emeka Rollas, made it known that the kidnappers were requesting a huge sum of money in foreign currency.



“The kidnappers have made contact with the families and are demanding the sum of $100,000. We pray to God for his intervention and for Him to put confusion in their midst.



“We are also working closely with the different security operatives, but we are not sure what to expect from them because the same thing is happening everywhere in the country,” he disclosed.



Mr Rollas also added that members of the Actors Guild were working closely with the families of the victims and the security forces to ensure their safe release.



In a Punch newspaper interview published on July 30, 2022, Mr Rollas said, ‘‘the kidnappers cleared the monies in Cynthia Okereke’s account this morning’’.



