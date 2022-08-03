Kidnappers mocked us when we disclosed how much we have raised - AGN President discloses

Entertainment of Wednesday, 3 August 2022

The National President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Emeka Rollas, has revealed that the kidnappers of the two Nollywood actors, Cynthia Okereke and Clemson, mocked him when they communicated with him.



Speaking in a video shared on Facebook, the president noted that he was mocked after he told the kidnappers they had been able to raise ₦1.2million.



“Yesterday, while talking to the abductors, we were trying to explain to them that we were putting some funds together, we were contributing. We said that we had about N1.2 million. And they started laughing at us.



“The situation still remains the same, but we are believing God to do His miracles and wonders at this point in time,” Mr Rollas said.



He added that the kidnappers did not only mock the Actor’s Guild but also asked how much money the wealthy actors on Instagram contributed to raising the ransom.



According to the president, “Immediately, it got to me that these people are watching us.”



This comes after the actors were reported missing on July 29, 2022, when their families disclosed that they had not gone home after a movie shoot.







