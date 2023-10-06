'Kidnappers gave me money for transportation after I was released - Davido’s aide

Entertainment of Friday, 6 October 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Davido Logistic’s manager, Israel, has taken to social media where he disclosed one of his deepest experiences in life as he clocks a new age.



Today October 4th, 2023, Israel DMW whose real name is Isreal Afeare celebrates his birthday, celebrities and friends are already celebrating him with heartfelt messages.



In a bid to mark his birthday, Israel, while giving thanks to God for the gift of life recalled how he was kidnapped for rituals in 2001.



According to him, he was kidnapped inside a vehicle while he was on his way from Lagos to Ibadan.



After being kidnapped with 3 others, making them a total of four, they were taken to a thick forest.



However, Isreal said he was set free as the kidnappers disclosed that he was bad market meaning his head was strong and couldn’t be used for the ritual.



He added that the kidnappers had to give him N200 to the N40 he had already in his pocket for transportation.



Isreal DMW wrote: “Four of us were kidnapped for rituals in 2001, on our way from Lagos to Ibadan, after entering an along vehicle.



"They took us to a very tick forest. I was the only allowed to go, saying i was a very bad market. They gave me 200 to add to already 40 naira with me for transportation. I just give glory to God Almighty.”