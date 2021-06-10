Kidi’s #TouchItChallenge most viewed Ghanaian music challenge on TikTok

Entertainment of Thursday, 10 June 2021

Source: museafrica.com

Ghanaian Singer Kidi released the first single ‘Touch It’ off his forthcoming sophomore album The Golden Boy which is scheduled to be released this month.



The song after four weeks of being released has over a million views on Youtube and has currently set a new record on video-sharing social platform TikTok.



After the release of the song, the singer started the #TouchItChallenge, the challenge has now amassed over twenty million views on TikTok making it the most viewed Ghanaian music challenge.



Tweeting while in shock, Kidi shared the news with fans on his Twitter feed.



