You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 09 21Article 1362274

Entertainment of Tuesday, 21 September 2021

Disclaimer

Source: ghbase.com

Kidi celebrates 125 million views on Tiktok with a humble message

« Prev

Next »

Comments (7)

Listen to Article

Ghanaian singer, KiDi Ghanaian singer, KiDi

Lynx Entertainment signee, Kidi has been overwhelmed by the response to his song 'Touch It' song which has received over 125 million views on TikTok in a short span of five months.

‘Touch It' has gained massive views from TikTok users across the world with some fans creating all forms of dance challenge with it.

Also, the song currently has over 8 million views on YouTube.

But humbled with the numbers, KiDi who seemed emotional about how well the song has fared on social media toot to social media and wrote.

“I used to pray for times like this. I’m just too humbled by this man. I appreciate all the love from the whole world. It’s crazy cos we’re only getting started. The whole world go hear about us”

Read the post below;