KiDi says he is being haunted for revealing his taste for older women

Entertainment of Monday, 17 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

KiDi reveals he loves older women



KiDi pleads with interviewers to stop asking him ‘why he loves older women’



KiDi says older women act more maturely in resolving issues



Lynx Entertainment signed artiste, Dennis Nana Dwamena, popularly known as KiDi has disclosed one question he has gotten sick of whenever he shows up for an interview.



According to KiDi, in almost all of the interviews he has granted, interviewers snuck up questions related to his taste for older women since he made that revelation five years ago.



He made the statement in an interview with Ghanaweekend TV.



“Since I went for an interview and said I have a taste for older women have been haunted. When they ask me that question now I go like ‘oh God not again’. I have said this a lot of times, it’s okay, it’s okay, it’s okay,” he said.



The ‘Odo’ hitmaker years ago said older women act maturely when there are issues to be resolved.



“To be very honest, sometimes the maturity older women show is very attractive. The things older women will do is far better than people you’re of the same age with… the younger ones will only stress you” KiDi said.



He stated that he finds it effortless around these kinds of women who are mostly straightforward than most young girls while admitting that that age variation is no problem to him at all.





