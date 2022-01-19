KiDi’s life was in danger, but he still performed – Ziega

Entertainment of Wednesday, 19 January 2022

Media Personality Nana Frimpong Ziega is full of high praise for KiDi. He revealed that a fan injured Kidi at Kuami Eugene’s Concert in Kumasi Sports Stadium last year.



Speaking on the topic; Are Ghanaian artists laid-back, lazy or disrespectful?

The radio presenter revealed to Christian Agyei Frimpong on Onua FM’s Anigye Mmere that sometimes artistes take precautions because of fanatics. He then recounted when

an unknown fan stuck his finger into Kidi’s eyes while he was engaging them in The Gardencity.



“There was a show in Kumasi, Kuami Eugene’s annual concert held in Baba Yara sports stadium. The fanatics saw Kidi and approached him in their numbers, and he also engaged them. In a rush, a fan sticks his finger into Kidi’s eyes. He even had a cut, someone who’s supposed to perform that night”. Zeiga sadly revealed.



“He defiled everything and performed well. But because of that, next time, he will protect himself. Unknown to someone somewhere, they will say Kidi does not like his fans, or he’s arrogant,” Nana Frimpong Ziega concluded.



Born Dennis Nana Dwamena, better known as KiDi, is a Ghanaian highlife and afrobeat singer-songwriter-producer. He is signed to Lynx Entertainment.