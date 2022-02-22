KiDi’s ‘Touch It’ remix hits over 1 million streams on YouTube in 3 days

Entertainment of Tuesday, 22 February 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

KiDi’s ‘Touch It’ remix with Tyga has hit 1 million streams on YouTube in just 3 days after the release of the song.



The Lynx Entertainment signee, KiDi released the visuals of ‘Touch It’ remix on February 16, 2021, following the commercial success of the original song.



‘Touch It’ since its release has garnered a lot of airplay and views on most streaming platforms and was also nominated for the 2022 National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NACCP) Awards.



Millions of content creators and influencers on social media, across the world, especially on TikTok, have created videos dancing to the song and created choreographies for it, among others.



The award-winning musician, in an appreciation post on Instagram, thanked his followers for the love on the new song and also urged them to keep streaming.



