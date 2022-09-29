KiDi rescued from a 2013 tweet that degraded Yvonne Nelson

Entertainment of Thursday, 29 September 2022

Actress Yvonne Nelson on Thursday morning topped Twitter trends after it emerged she was part of the personalities KiDi had disrespected and insulted in his old tweets that have once again resurfaced.



It has however emerged that the said tweet which dates back to 2013 was only a retweet from the Lynx Entertainment signee who instead rose to the defense of the actress and movie producer.



The damning tweet reads: "This one dier I swear walaayi you dey lie! RT @D_GynEcoloGist: Funeral jollof over yvonne nelson's vagina ....anyday."



Several fans of the 'Champagne' singer have however risen to his defense over the allegation that Yvonne was part of his victims.



They explained that the singer only retweeted and rebutted the said post which has been purported to be one of his hateful comments to targeted personalities which included Sarkodie, Delay, and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Notwithstanding a section of the public has called out the famous singer over his derogatory tweets which witnessed an apology from him back in 2020.



Check out some reactions below







if you knew how retweets worked back then, you will realize Kidi didn’t tweet this, he actually quoted someone and defended Yvonne Nelson. pic.twitter.com/YXuHmAVO2A — T W I X ???????? (@addotwista) September 28, 2022

Kidi really went hard on this one???? pic.twitter.com/N9byeNUG2R — Bla Yaw✝???????? (@obrempong__) September 28, 2022

This one hard ey .. pic.twitter.com/rMAMPunCXf — Ama Judith (@ama_serwaaa) September 28, 2022

Ppl that started Twitter last 4 years don’t know how Twitter quotes worked 10 years ago so they thought Kidi tweeted the Yvonne Nelson ting wen his actual tweet was rather “dis dier I swer walaayi you dey lie”cuz that was how we used to quote tweets yrs ago cuz der was no quotes pic.twitter.com/9Y9mehiLkC — Bucks Kwesi (@bondzii) September 29, 2022

Jesos… ???????? Kidi this be savage to Yvonne Nelson cos Ei… Whaaat ????????‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/2EjJ8bAQWg — Nana Fapimso ???? (@pnorvinyo_17) September 28, 2022

Imagine Kidi not pursuing music full time and goes for an interview at Yvonne Nelson’s office and she asks for his Twitter handle ????????Ego be more than what the GHone staff take do Bongo ???? @MmoaNkoaaa — ????Ashawo Season????????????????✨ (@frikin_meditant) September 28, 2022

That Yvonne Nelson's sub you people go dig come de3 e go bring problem paaaa ???? — BRA_DABAH★ (@SinbadYaro) September 28, 2022

KiDi also moved to Yvonne Nelson slightly. At this point he needs a press conference to apologise to the industry because he went after everyone LMAO https://t.co/gOyCobaJqu pic.twitter.com/rndfC2v3kM — Mr Tali (@SelormTali) September 29, 2022

OPD/BB