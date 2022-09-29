You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 09 29Article 1632575

Entertainment of Thursday, 29 September 2022

KiDi rescued from a 2013 tweet that degraded Yvonne Nelson

Actress Yvonne Nelson on Thursday morning topped Twitter trends after it emerged she was part of the personalities KiDi had disrespected and insulted in his old tweets that have once again resurfaced.

It has however emerged that the said tweet which dates back to 2013 was only a retweet from the Lynx Entertainment signee who instead rose to the defense of the actress and movie producer.

The damning tweet reads: "This one dier I swear walaayi you dey lie! RT @D_GynEcoloGist: Funeral jollof over yvonne nelson's vagina ....anyday."

Several fans of the 'Champagne' singer have however risen to his defense over the allegation that Yvonne was part of his victims.

They explained that the singer only retweeted and rebutted the said post which has been purported to be one of his hateful comments to targeted personalities which included Sarkodie, Delay, and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Notwithstanding a section of the public has called out the famous singer over his derogatory tweets which witnessed an apology from him back in 2020.

