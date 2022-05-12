KiDi gifts 'viral' taxi driver GHC5000 for his selfless gesture to trader

Entertainment of Thursday, 12 May 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

Musician KiDi has proven that he is not only good at music but also good at heart.



The "Golden Boy" or call him "Lord KiDi", on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, entered the studios of Okay FM for an exclusive interview and came to meet Kwesi Ackon, a 'good samaritan' taxi driver whose gesture has gone viral on social media platforms.



The taxi driver has been receiving tonnes of commendations after a video popped up showing him returning a sum of GHC 8400 to a trader who left the money in his taxi.



The act, which many find to be rare in this age and time in Ghana, has attracted nationwide attention.



The "Artiste of the Year" of the 2022 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) gifted the taxi driver GHC 5000 as a token of appreciation for his kind act towards the trader.



Kidi was extremely touched by the driver's action and prayed the blessings of God upon him.



