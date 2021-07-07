You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 07 07Article 1303591

Entertainment of Wednesday, 7 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

KiDi ‘dragged’ on social media for charging GH¢15,000 as ticket fee for concert

KiDi’s live concert ticket costs between GH¢3,000 to GH¢15,000

• The afrobeats singer has been criticized for charging ‘outrageous’ fees for a concert

•The ‘Live with KiDi’ concert has been scheduled for July 29, 2021

Ghanaian Afrobeats singer, KiDi has been subjected to attacks on social media for charging what has been described as exorbitant fees as ticket rates for his ‘Live with KiDi’ concert scheduled for July 29, 2021.

The ‘Say Cheese’ hitmaker who is currently promoting his ‘Golden Boy’ album took to Twitter to announce the rate for his upcoming concert which ranges from GH¢3,000 to GH¢15,000.

Specifically, the ticket fares which are named according to his hits songs like, Touch it, Say cheese, Spiritual, Enjoyment, and others ranges from GH¢3,000, GH¢5,000, GH¢8,000, GH¢10,000, and GH¢15,000.

Reacting to the prices of the ticket fares which covers tables of drinks as well, Twitter users have launched a scathing attack on him for being inconsiderate.

According to them, most big artistes in the country do not even charge such huge sums of money for their concert.

It can be recalled that sometime in December 2020, the cost of tickets for Sarkodie’s ‘Rapperholic’ concert ranged from GH¢500 to GH¢10,000

