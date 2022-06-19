You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 06 19Article 1564118

Entertainment of Sunday, 19 June 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

KiDi celebrates platinum certification of single ‘Touch It’

The 2022 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs) Artiste of the year, KiDi has celebrated the platinum certification of his hit single titled: ‘Touch It.’

The Lnyx entertainment signer, shared the news of the platinum certification of his song on Twitter, Friday, 17 June 2022.

He wrote, “My first platinum record! One word: grateful. Cheers to many more to come.”

According to the Indian Music Industry (IMI), any international hit single that sells over 120,000 copies earns a platinum plaque.

The International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) reports that India is the 15th largest music market in the world.

