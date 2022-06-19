KiDi celebrates platinum certification of single ‘Touch It’

Entertainment of Sunday, 19 June 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The 2022 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs) Artiste of the year, KiDi has celebrated the platinum certification of his hit single titled: ‘Touch It.’



The Lnyx entertainment signer, shared the news of the platinum certification of his song on Twitter, Friday, 17 June 2022.



He wrote, “My first platinum record! One word: grateful. Cheers to many more to come.”



According to the Indian Music Industry (IMI), any international hit single that sells over 120,000 copies earns a platinum plaque.



The International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) reports that India is the 15th largest music market in the world.