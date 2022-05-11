KiDi celebrates ‘Artiste of the Year’ victory at the club with mother

Entertainment of Wednesday, 11 May 2022

KiDi grabs five awards at 23rd VGMA



KiDi joyous after winning ‘Artiste of the Year’



Musician expresses gratitude to persons who contributed to his success



Reigning Artiste of the Year, Dennis Nana Dwamena, popularly known as KiDi, has disclosed that his mother joined him at a nightclub after he won the ‘Artiste of the Year’ at the 23rd Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) on May 7 at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference.



Narrating what transpired on TV3 New Day, he mentioned that he had gone to the club to celebrate his friend's birthday which was a happy day for him as well for bagging five awards.



“Every time after the VGMA, my mum is the first person to call me to congratulate me. That night, she didn’t call me right after the awards.



“It was my friend’s birthday which was organized at the club, so I went there to support him,” he said.



“I saw a phone call from my mum that time and I said to myself when I pick this call, we are not going to end now but I picked up. She told me she was outside, and I asked her if she knew where I was, and she said yes, she is outside of the club.



“I came out of the club and there was my mother and my relatives, so I just brought all of them into the club,” KiDi added.



At the 23rd VGMA, the Lynx Entertainment signee bagged five awards including the Artiste of the Year, a category that had the likes of Black Sherif, King Promise, Kuami Eugene, Sarkodie and Joe Mettle contesting.



The rest were Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year (Touch It), Vodafone Most Popular Song (Touch It), Album of the Year (The Golden Boy) and the Afrobeats Artiste of the Year.



