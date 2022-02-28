KiDi and Kuami Eugene pay courtesy call on Ghana High Commission in the UK

Entertainment of Monday, 28 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Musicians, KiDi and Kuami Eugene, have paid a courtesy call on Ghana’s High Commissioner to the UK and Ireland, Papa Owusu-Ankomah, ahead of their March 6, 2022, concert.



According to reports by myjoyonline.com, they were accompanied by representatives from Lynx Entertainment management, Akwaaba UK, and SMADE Entertainment.



The visit by the artistes and their representatives was to inform the embassy about their upcoming historic concert at the 02 Indigo Arena.



Ghana’s High Commissioner to the UK and Ireland shared his excitement after meeting the Lynx entertainment acts and reminded them about the importance of Ghanaian music as part of tourism, arts, and culture.



He also urged the artistes to use their music and their lyrics, particularly the highlife sound, to promote Ghana to the world.



The Lynx Entertainment signees are currently in the UK to spread their wings as far as their music careers are concerned, performing their hit songs and connecting with fans outside of Ghana.