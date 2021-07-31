KiDi, DopeNation, Mr Drew perform at Oswald’s ‘Our Day’, as gifts pour in for him

Entertainment of Saturday, 31 July 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

Ghanaian musicians KiDi, DopeNation and Mr Drew stormed the Christ Ambassadors School at Dansoman in Accra to entertain the children at a feast to mark the last day of the academic term, known in Ghana as ‘Our Day’.



They treated the children and their teachers to amazing music performances.



This follows a viral letter written by one of the school’s pupils, Oswald, to his mother requesting a list of items he will need to make his ‘Our Day’ celebration memorable.



The nine-year-old letter drew the attention of several individuals including public figures and companies.



He gained the attention of brands such as KFC, Access Bank, Fidelity Bank, Stanbic, Ashesi, Papas Pizza, Papaye, FanIce, Blue Band among many other start-ups and small businesses, who offered to provide various products and services.



Also, the 2020 running mate of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, waded into the ‘Our Day’ trend.



The former education minister also made a promise to Oswald.



She tweeted: “Oswald is such a fascinating and intelligent boy. I am absolutely thrilled by his story”.



“I am immediately sending to him the latest iPad Pro fully loaded with educational content just as he wishes. Do have a memorable our day my gem. Will pay you and your classmates a visit soon”.



