Khofy Guyson signed onto an international record label

Khofy Guyson is currently regarded as the ''Face Of Music in Central Region

Central Region's fast-rising and promising music icon Khofy Guyson, has officially penned down a deal with an international record label (RafManuel Records).



RafManuel Records is a European based record label with great experience in grooming talented artistes.



Khofy Guyson who has his songs trending in both Ghana and Abroad is currently regarded as the ''Face Of Music in Central Region"



His trending tunes In Shaa Allah and Tomorrow featuring the Club crooner Donzy Chaka got the attention of one of the European best record labels (RafManuel Records) to begin pursuing and hunting for the young talented Ghanaian genius.



The European online music talent hunters finally realised the music potentials in Khofy Guyson after monitoring and following him on his social media platforms for about a year. He was officially signed onto their record label this year.

