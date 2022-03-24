Kenyans embrace Blakk Rasta's 'Thief President' ahead of 2023 elections

Entertainment of Thursday, 24 March 2022

Source: Sponsored

Kenyans will be going to the polls in 2023 to elect their next president and parliamentarians. As the heat builds up considering the polarized nature of past elections in the East African country, it looks like the youth are bent on avoiding a 'Thief President' who wears an angelic cloak but forks out thievery and other vices to the masses.



Two weeks ago, Ghana's Kuchoko Legend, Blakk Rasta, released a haymaker titled Thief President and it has thrown Ghana into several debates and arguments as to whether the country's president, Nana Akufo-Addo, qualifies to be called a Thief President or not.



In Kenya, this same debate is on as the song keeps blaring from one radio station to the other warming itself into the hearts of Kenyan music lovers. The song is making the rounds on a regular basis and it is almost becoming an anthem for the Kenyan elections.



This will not be the first time Blakk Rasta is stirring up the waters in Kenya as his monster hit Barack Obama endeared the artiste to Obama's African family - Kenya. The song eventually brought President Obama to Ghana in 2019 where Blakk Rasta met and had dinner with him.



It looks like Thief President is stirring up some such debates in Nigeria, Uganda, Equatorial Guinea, Togo and across Africa for obvious reasons.







Listen and sing along to “Thief President” below:







LYRICS: BLAKK RASTA - THIEF PRESIDENT

INTRO



Lick more drum!

Hahahahaaaa...

Wetin dey happen for Africa.

Dutty oldmen holding on to power.

Leading the people to where - the grave?

Wicked criminal leaders. Unu gwey!



CHORUS



See dem a com

Dem coming like an angel

But dem a thief

Dem know sey dem a thief

Mr President

You coming like a saviour

But yuh a thief

Yuh know sey yuh a thief

Thief President

Why yuh thieving suh

Thiefman why ya thief thief suh

The people dem a suffer

But yuh don't care suh

Thiefman, why yuh thief thief suh



VERSE 1



I see the people

Crying everyday oo

Dem waan food

Dem cyaan find



I see the youth

Looking for job oo

Everywhere, dem cyaan find



Mr President

Him just belly full oo

Him and him family

Dem nuh suffer ooo



HOOK 1



Suffer suffer

Na poor man dey suffer oo

Suffer suffer

Richman no dey suffer (Lie Lie) [X2]



CHORUS



VERSE 2



Mr President

Why you dey lie so

Before election

You tell we you be angel



When you sick

You run guh a London

When we sick oo

We die for Korle Bu



Mr President

Why you wicked so

Tell me how

You dey sleep at night oo



CHORUS



HOOK 2



This is Mr Traitor

Mr President

Master of sleeping

Mr President. [X2]



HOOK 1



SPOKEN :



HAUSA

Sheigu, baraayin banza

Yaaran baraayi



EWE

Fiafiwo

Alakpatorwo



DAGBAANI

Nayig yorya